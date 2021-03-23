City spring cleanup to begin on March 29

By The Telegram staff

Spring has sprung and its time to clean things out and place it by the curb.

The Garden City Public Works Department will be conducting the annual Spring Cleanup on March 29 through April 9.

To accommodate the needs of residents, as well as the City collection crews, the City has been divided into eight collection areas to be serviced throughout the cleanup:

- March 29: North of Kansas Avenue to South of Mary Street between Fleming Street and By-Pass, and North of Mary Street to North City Limits between Main Street and By-Pass.

- March 30: North of Drainage Ditch to North City Limits between West City Limits and Main Street.

- March 31: North of Kansas Avenue to south of Mary Street between Main Street and Fleming Street.

- April 1: North of Kansas Avenue to Drainage Ditch between Taylor Ave. and Main Street.

- April 2: General collection day to give adequate coverage to those areas that may not have been completed during scheduled collection days in week one. For those individuals who feel they may have been missed during their scheduled collection day, call 276-1270 or email Casey.Howard@gardencityks.us. before Friday, April 2, to make arrangements to have items collected.

- April 5: South City Limits to Fulton Street between Taylor Avenue and Center Street; South City Limits to Kansas Avenue between Center Street and Jennie Barker Road and Chappel Heights Addition.

- April 6: North of Fulton Street to South of Kansas Avenue between Main Street and Center Street.

- April 7: North of Fulton Street to South of Kansas Avenue between Taylor Avenue and Main Street.

- April 8: North of Fulton Street to south of the drainage ditch between West City Limits and Taylor Avenue.

- April 9: General collection day to give adequate coverage to those areas that may not have been completed during scheduled collection days in week two. For those individuals who feel they may have been missed during their scheduled collection day, call 276-1270 or email Casey.Howard@gardencityks.us. by Thursday, April 8, to make arrangements to have items collected.

Residents can use an online application created by Finney County GIS to see when crews will be at their address. The app can be found at www.FinneyCountyGIS.com/PublicPickUP

Because of landfill regulations, the City asks homeowners to separate tree trimmings, no longer than eight feet, into one pile, old furniture and boxes into another, and old appliances into a third pile.

Note the following regulations for the cleanup:

- The cleanup is for residential areas only.

- All items for pickup must be placed by the street curb before your designated pickup date. There will be no alley pickups.

- Appliances with refrigerants (refrigerators & air conditioners) are no longer required to have the units discharged.

- Special care should be taken to ensure that old refrigerators and similar appliances are childproofed (remove or tie the doors shut) to prevent the chances of a serious mishap. Refrigerators should also be laid on their side.

- Tree trimmings must be no longer than 8 feet in length and are limited to one truckload of tree trimmings/brush per home.

- Grass clippings and leaves will not be accepted.

- Vehicle motors or batteries will not be accepted.

- Shingles or roofing materials will not be accepted.

- Building demolition debris will not be accepted.

- The cost of all tire and rim removals will be charged back to the address the City crews collect them from.

- Any waste created by a contractor for tree trimming, home remodeling, appliances, etc. will not be accepted. The contractor is responsible for the removal service.

- Concrete, bricks and sod will not be accepted.

- No vehicle motors, batteries, liquid paints, hazardous waste materials, or any petroleum products will be accepted.

Finney County residents may take debris to Waste Connections on Friday, April 2 and Friday, April 9 for a small fee. The above rules still apply. Contact Waste Connections at 620-275-4421 with questions.