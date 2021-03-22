SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added one new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,003 as of Friday, with a decrease to 22 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 10,785 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 38 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to six percent.

No Monday numbers were available for Finney County from the Finney County Health Department by press time.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 15 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,652 as of Monday. Seward County added two positive cases to its total of 3,818. Stevens County increased by two cases as of Monday for an overall total of 549 while Gray County added one cases for a total of 556. Hamilton and Meade Counties each added one case for totals of 202 and 502, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 6,003

Ford - 5,652

Grant - 932

Gray - 556

Greeley - 102

Hamilton - 202

Haskell - 413

Kearny - 560

Lane - 125

Meade - 502

Morton - 254

Scott - 574

Seward - 3,818

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 547

Wichita Co. - 216

The state of Kansas has over 300,100 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.