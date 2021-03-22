KANSAS LOTTERY
Garden City Telegram
The following Kansas Lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Powerball: 1-6-22-42-61-4; Power Play: 3
Lotto America: 1-2-18-37-47-2; All Star Bonus: 2
Super Kansas Cash: 5-7-8-14-19-12
2 By 2: Red: 1-26; White: 11-12
Pick 3: Midday: 0-9-5; Evening: 7-9-4
The following Kansas Lottery numbers were drawn Sunday:
2 By 2: Red: 7-13; White: 16-20
Pick 3: Midday: 3-4-3; Evening: 5-9-5
Monday’s Lucky for Life, Super Kansas Cash, 2 By 2 and Pick 3 Evening numbers were not available as of press time.