Shaping the future of Garden City

By The Telegram staff

What is your vision for the future of Garden City and the downtown area?

Share your ideas with by attending a public meeting for the Garden City Comprehensive Plan and Downtown Plan at 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 at the Garden City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St..

In addition, comments can be made via an opinion survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GrowGardenCity.

If unable to attend in person, join in on the meeting by Zoom at: https://zoom.us/s/95351010420

Phone One-Tap: US: +12532158782,,95351010420# or +13462487799,,95351010420#

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location. Dial: US : +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099. The Meeting ID is: 953 5101 0420.

During the meeting, there will be a short overview of what the planning process for the Comprehensive Plan and Downtown Plan involves. Then there will be a community discussion where we listen to your ideas about what Garden City's and the Downtown's future should be and on the challenges and opportunities for the years to come.

The feedback will be used to develop alternatives and concepts that can be comment on during a later spring meeting.

For planning process updates, visit the project web page: www.garden-city.org/2021CompPlan. The public may also follow the project on Facebook @CityofGardenCityKS, Twitter @CityofGCKS, and Instagram @gardencityks with the #GrowGardenCity and #GardenCity2040 hashtags.

Melissa Dougherty-O'Hara, Neighborhood and Development Services Planner, at 620-276-1170 or melissa.dougherty@gardencityks.us can also be contacted.