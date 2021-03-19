GCCC to celebrate homecoming next week

GCCC Information Services
Garden City Community College is located in the 800 block of North Campus Drive. GCCC will be celebrating homecoming the week of March 22, culiminating with the opening home football game for the season on March 27.

Garden City Community College will celebrate homecoming week on March 22-27. This year’s theme is “mask-querade”. Each day of the week will feature a dress up theme and a fun outdoor activity in the Quad from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to participate in the fun.

Events include:

-  Monday, March 22: Mix Match dress-up day. yard games will be played.

-  Tuesday, March 23: Decades dress-up day. Silent Library will be played.

-  Wednesday, March 24: Hawaiian dress-up day. Mocktails/alcohol education presentation (no alcohol).

-  Thursday, March 25: Pajama dress-up day. Waffles lunch in cafe and trivia will be played through the GCCC app. 

-  Friday, March 26: School spirit dress-up day. Hunt for “G Rock”.

-  Saturday, March 27: Game Day! First home football game of the season. Homecoming coronation during half-time.

Home football game rules:

-  Tickets are free but must be reserved online before entry at:   https://www.gobroncbusters.com/tickets/Hometown_Ticketing .

-  Limited seating: 550 seats for general public, 150 for students.

-  Masks required for entry and while inside the stadium.

-  No reserved seating this year - open seating with social distancing encouraged.

-  Only drinks with lids (no food) allowed in; there will be no concession stand.

-  Entry will be the North Gate only (gravel parking lot).

-  Handicap parking at the First Assembly of God Church (west side of stadium).