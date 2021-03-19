GCCC to celebrate homecoming next week

GCCC Information Services

Garden City Community College will celebrate homecoming week on March 22-27. This year’s theme is “mask-querade”. Each day of the week will feature a dress up theme and a fun outdoor activity in the Quad from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to participate in the fun.

Events include:

- Monday, March 22: Mix Match dress-up day. yard games will be played.

- Tuesday, March 23: Decades dress-up day. Silent Library will be played.

- Wednesday, March 24: Hawaiian dress-up day. Mocktails/alcohol education presentation (no alcohol).

- Thursday, March 25: Pajama dress-up day. Waffles lunch in cafe and trivia will be played through the GCCC app.

- Friday, March 26: School spirit dress-up day. Hunt for “G Rock”.

- Saturday, March 27: Game Day! First home football game of the season. Homecoming coronation during half-time.

Home football game rules:

- Tickets are free but must be reserved online before entry at: https://www.gobroncbusters.com/tickets/Hometown_Ticketing .

- Limited seating: 550 seats for general public, 150 for students.

- Masks required for entry and while inside the stadium.

- No reserved seating this year - open seating with social distancing encouraged.

- Only drinks with lids (no food) allowed in; there will be no concession stand.

- Entry will be the North Gate only (gravel parking lot).

- Handicap parking at the First Assembly of God Church (west side of stadium).