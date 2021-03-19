Finney County adds groups to vaccine eligibility

By The Telegram staff

Finney County Health Department will continue with a phased approach to distributing the COVID-19 vaccination to reduce wait times, enhance convenience, and increase accessibility for our residents. As vaccine availability continues to open up, updates on currently eligible populations will be provided via Finney County Health Department’s Facebook page, local news media, and website, www.finneycounty.org/COVIDHub.

Vaccines are open to individuals who live or work in Finney County.

Population groups added to the eligibility list Friday are:

- Restaurant employees

- Hotel and motel staff

- Attorneys and law office staff

- Salon, spa and barbershop employees

Those already on the population groups eligible list are:

- Sunflower Electric, Wheatland Electric, and Black Hills Energy Employees

- Grocery store employees

- Agriculture

- Postal Services (USPS, UPS, FedEx, etc.)

- Transportation (airport, City Link, taxi)

- City/County/State employees (including DMV)

- Licensed daycares

- Educational staff

- People aged 65 and older

- Licensed Clergy

- First responders (law enforcement, firefighters, corrections)

- Long-term care facility employees and residents

- Healthcare personnel

To meet the needs of the community, walk-in times are available and will be announced every Friday for the following week. Walk-ins are for eligible populations only. Bring identification and proof of employment (if eligible because of employment) when going to receive vaccine. For those wanting an appointment, appointments can be scheduled through one of six communication avenues found at www.finneycounty.org/COVIDHub.