WKCF to offer free estate planning webinars

Garden City Telegram

Approximately 50 percent of adults do not have a will or trust. If your or one of your family member’s life ended today - without warning - would you be prepared? Starting March 26, Western Kansas Community Foundation (WKCF) will address the importance of estate planning in a series of six free webinars that will be offered once a month.

“Too many people still assume (incorrectly) that estate planning is only for older people and not relevant for young, healthy people,” says Conny Bogaard, WKCF’s executive director. “The unknown aspects of COVID were an unexpected shock that helped many younger Americans realize that estate planning is important precisely because you can never know what the future may bring. Having a plan in place is one small step to protect yourself and your family from otherwise uncontrollable risks. “

“With the free webinar-series we hope to demystify estate planning and help people better understand the process, especially young people that may not feel that they have the resources or tools needed to create a will or living trust,” Bogaard says.

The webinar-series will be hosted by John Griffin, J.D., an estate planner with extensive knowledge of charitable giving tools and techniques. Griffin is the principal of Stewardship Counseling, LLC since 1991 and has partnered with Western Kansas Community Foundation for the last 20 years.

The first webinar on March 26 opens with ‘Estate Planning 101’. Next topics include ‘Tax Consequences of Outright Gifts to Charity’, ‘Charitable Life Estate’, ‘Charitable Gift Annuities and how they work’, Charitable Remainder Trusts - the Swiss Army Knife of the Charitable Tools’, and ‘Most Common Mistakes in Estate Plans in Kansas and how to fix them.’ Future dates and times to be determined.

The webinars are open to anyone interested in estate planning, including nonprofit boards and staff, professional advisors, and family business owners and farmers, especially those without a succession plan. RSVP today to receive the Zoom-link by email at wkcf@wkcf.org or call at 620-271-9484.

WKCF is offering free estate planning design services with John Griffin, J.D. once a month thanks to the generosity of Commerce Bank and the Garden City Co-op. Appointments are on a first-come-first served basis, and are conducted through Zoom.