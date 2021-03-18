SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added zero new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, for the sixth consecutive day, with an overall total of 5,993 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 14 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 10,691 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 48 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to six percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 12 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,632 as of Wednesday. Seward County added one positive cases to its total of 3,813. Grant and Scott Counties each increased by two cases as of Wednesday for totals of 932 and 572, respectively. Gray and Haskell Counties each added one case for totals of 555 and 412, respectively. Meade and Wichita Counties also added one case each for totals of 500 and 216, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 5,993

Ford - 5,632

Grant - 932

Gray - 555

Greeley - 102

Hamilton - 201

Haskell - 412

Kearny - 561

Lane - 125

Meade - 500

Morton - 254

Scott - 572

Seward - 3,813

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 547

Wichita Co. - 216

The state of Kansas has over 298,900 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.