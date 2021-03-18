Farr, Hogan named to Washburn Who

Garden City Telegram

TOPEKA - Washburn University has announced their 2020-2021 recipients of the WU's Who of Washburn Students award. The WU's Who of Washburn Students is one of the most highly regarded and long-standing honors programs at Washburn University. Recipients of this award are engaged on campus, involved in community service and show leadership initiative.

Area recipients include:

Madison Farr, of Garden City, whose involvement on campus includes Beta Alpha Psi Accounting and Finance Honor Society, Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honor Society, Sibberson Award recipient, Magnificent Seven and community service events

Gretchen Hogan, of Cimarron, whose involvement on campus includes Washburn Chem Club, Phi Theta Kappa Alumni of Washburn, United Nations Association and community service events

Students are nominated by a faculty or staff member and must have senior status with a 3.0 GPA. Thirty-six students were awarded WU's Who for the 2020-2021 school year.