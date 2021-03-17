FCHD continues phased approach

FCHD release

Finney County Health Department will continue with a phased approach to distributing the COVID-19 vaccination to reduce wait times, enhance convenience, and increase accessibility for our residents. As vaccine availability continues to open up, updates on currently eligible populations will be provided via Finney County Health Department’s Facebook page, local news media, and website, www.finneycounty.org/COVIDHub.

Governor Laura Kelly announced that the state of Kansas will move to Phase 3 and 4 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan beginning on March 22. See the Governor’s full release at https://governor.kansas.gov/governor-laura-kelly-announces-kansaswill-move-to-phase-3-and-4-of-covid-19-vaccine-distribution/.

Vaccines are open to individuals who live or work in Finney County in the following population groups:

- Sunflower Electric, Wheatland Electric, and Black Hills Energy Employees

- Grocery store employees

- Agriculture

- Postal Services (USPS, UPS, FedEx, etc.)

- Transportation (airport, City Link, taxi)

- City/County/State employees (including DMV)

- Licensed daycares

- Educational staff

- People aged 65 and older

- Licensed Clergy

- First responders (law enforcement, firefighters, corrections)

- Long-term care facility employees and residents

- Healthcare personnel

To meet the needs of our community, walk-in times are available and will be announced every Friday for the following week. Walk-ins are for eligible populations only. Please bring identification and proof of employment (if eligible because of employment) when you come to receive your vaccine. For those wanting an appointment, appointments can be scheduled through one of six communication avenues found at www.finneycounty.org/COVIDHub.