Garden City Telegram

Garden City Public Schools USD 457 will observe spring break on Thursday and Friday. School will not be in session during the break. Classes will be back in session on Monday, March 22,.

The Educational Support Center (ESC), 1205 N. Fleming Street, will be open through Thursday during the week with regular business hours. The ESC will be closed on Friday. The center will be open with regular business hours on Monday, March 22.