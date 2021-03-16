Local middle school music departments compete

Garden City Telegram

Music students from the USD 457 middle schools competed in a musical festival on Friday at Horace Good Middle School. The schools brought 13 different music ensembles to the competition to be judged. A panel made up of three judges rated each of the performances.

The Horace Good Middle School seventh grade A band received a “I” rating and the seventh grade B band received a “I” rating. The eighth grade band received a “I” rating.

The HGMS seventh grade orchestra received a “II” rating. The eighth grade orchestra received a “I” rating.

The HGMS seventh grade choir received a “II” rating. The eighth grade choir received a “II” rating.

The Kenneth Henderson Middle School seventh grade band received a “I” rating and the eighth grade band received a “I” rating.

The KHMS orchestras received a “I” rating.

The KHMS seventh grade choir received a “II” rating. The eighth grade A choir received a “II” rating and the eighth grade B choir received a “I” rating.