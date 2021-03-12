SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added zero new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 5,993 as of Friday, with a decrease to 20 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are two individual currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 10,718 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 50 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to six percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw six new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,618 as of Friday. Seward County added two positive cases to its total of 3,811. Meade County increased by two cases as of Friday for an overall total of 499. Haskell and Lane Counties each added one case for totals of 411 and 125, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 5,993

Ford - 5,618

Grant - 930

Gray - 554

Greeley - 102

Hamilton - 201

Haskell - 411

Kearny - 561

Lane - 125

Meade - 499

Morton - 255

Scott - 570

Seward - 3,811

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 547

Wichita Co. - 215

The state of Kansas has over 297,700 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.