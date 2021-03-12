PUBLIC MEETINGS

Garden City Telegram

With the COVID-19 pandemic, some meetings might be limited on access. Check with the group holding the meeting to see if it will be shown on their websites or on social media.

MONDAY, MARCH 15

FINNEY COUNTY — Finney County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the County Administrative Building, 311 N. Ninth St.

STEVENS COUNTY — Stevens County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 200 E. Seventh St., Hugoton.

WICHITA COUNTY — Wichita County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 206 S. Fourth St., Leoti.

LANE COUNTY — Lane County Commission: 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 144 S. Lane St., Dighton.

STANTON COUNTY — Stanton County Commission: 10 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 201 N. Main St., Johnson.

LEOTI — Leoti City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Leoti City Hall, 406 S. Main St.

SCOTT CITY — Scott City Council: 7:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at Scott City Hall, 221 W. Fifth St.

GRAY COUNTY — Gray County Commission: 9 a.m. in the county courthouse, 300 S. Main St., Cimarron.

GARDEN CITY — Downtown Vision Board: 5:45 p.m. at the Downtown Vision office, 120 E. Laurel St. Open to the public.

TUESDAY, MARCH 16

GRANT COUNTY — Grant County Commission: 9:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 108 S. Glenn St., Ulysses.

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Commission: 1 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center , 301 N. Eighth St.

SCOTT COUNTY — Scott County Commission: 3 p.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 303 Court St., Scott City.

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Commission: 8:30 a.m. (MT) in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 219 Main St., Syracuse.

GARDEN CITY — Police Citizen’s Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m. in the training room at the Law Enforcement Center, 304 N. Ninth St.

GARDEN CITY — Parks & Tree Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m. at the Finnup Center, 312 E. Finnup Drive.

GARDEN CITY — Environmental Issues Board: 6 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

FINNEY COUNTY — Planning Commission: 9 a.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.