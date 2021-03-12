POLICE BRIEFS

Garden City Telegram

On March 6, at approximately 7:25 p.m., Garden City Police Department officers were dispatched to the St. Catherine Hospital Emergency Room, reference to a prior aggravated battery.

Upon arrival, officers met with a woman who said she was walking in the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when she was shot by an unknown subject. The woman was treated and released from the ER.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If you witnessed this incident, or have information related to this incident, you should call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).