Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Cameron Michael Taylor, 30, 2007 N. Fleming St., was arrested at 6:53 p.m. on March 8 on allegations of distribution of a controlled substance (3).

Danny Guillen, 27, 2801 N. Eighth St., was arrested at 4:48 p.m. on March 8 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; bench warrant.

Juan Manuel Saldivar-Esparza, 18, 2401 W. Kansas Ave., was arrested at 8:56 p.m. on March 8 on allegations of aggravated assault.

Mauricio Castro, 18, 1303 Conard Ave., was arrested at 8:56 p.m. on March 8 on allegations of aggravated assault.

Sasha Valdespino, 30, 901 Harold Ave., was arrested at 5:02 p.m. on March 10 on allegations of distribution of controlled substance; possession of a stimulant.

Nathen Joseph Montoya, 43, 611 Teal Bone St., was arrested at 5:02 p.m. on March 10 on allegations of possession of stolen property; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Luis Acorcino Cruz, 22, 402 Evans, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. on March 6 on allegations of burglary; possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; theft of property or services; criminal damage to property.

Carlos Quezada Ceballos, 34, 601 E. Maple St., was arrested at 5:51 p.m. on March 6 on allegations of burglary; criminal damage to property; theft of property or services (2).

Ko Kyaw, 50, 305 W.Mary St., was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on March 8 on allegations of probation violation.

Brian Keith Whatley, 40, 1509 W. Mary St., was arrested at 1:20 p.m. on March 8 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; probation violation; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.