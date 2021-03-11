SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added zero new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 5,993 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 32 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, no individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 10,654 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 43 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to six percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 16 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,612 as of Wednesday. Seward County added five positive cases to its total of 3,809. Haskell County increased by two cases as of Wednesday for a total of 410. Grant and Gray Counties each added one case for totals of 930 and 554, respectively. Greeley and Meade Counties also added one case each for totals of 102 and 497, respectively. Morton County also added one case as of Wednesday for a total of 255. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 5,993

Ford - 5,612

Grant - 930

Gray - 554

Greeley - 102

Hamilton - 201

Haskell - 410

Kearny - 561

Lane - 124

Meade - 497

Morton - 255

Scott - 570

Seward - 3,809

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 547

Wichita Co. - 215

The state of Kansas has over 297,200 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.