GCHS students qualify for state forensics

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City High School forensics team has been busy competing since the second week of February. The team currently has 13 events qualified for state competition. The team will continue competing through March and April.

The following students have qualified for state competition: Riley Metheny, Kiley Roth, and Chelsea Valadez in Prose Interpretation; Alex Godinez in Poetry Interpretation; Riley Metheney/Jessica Angulo in Duo Interpretation; Jessica Angulo in Humorous Interpretation; Kira Roth and Melanie Varela in Extemporaneous Speaking; Anne Lofquist in Dramatic Interpretation; Anna Lobmeyer, Jyothi Kalarikkal and Anne Lofquist in Program Oral Interpretation; and Riley Metheney in Informative Speaking.

Russ Tidwell coaches forensics at Garden City High School.