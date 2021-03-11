GCCC students can apply for emergency funds

GCCC Information Services

Garden City Community College will distribute $500,000 in federal funding from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II) to qualifying students to help alleviate financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disbursement from the U.S. Department of Education is intended to reach as many students as possible and assist with expenses related to the pandemic, such as but not limited to tuition, fees, food, housing, health care, mental health care, transportation, childcare, or other circumstances.

Eligible students must complete an online application through the GCCC website. The application link will open on Monday, March 8th and will be sent to students’ emails, shared on GCCC social media accounts and the GCCC student app, and posted on the GCCC website home page. Only applications through the online form will be accepted.

Applications will be processed in the order submitted and will be reviewed and awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis by the Financial Aid Office until funds are exhausted. Students may request up to $800 to assist with the cost of attendance and/or emergency expenses.

The eligibility requirements are as follows:

• Currently enrolled student in a Spring 2021 course at GCCC (including dual-credit high school students).

• Be a US Citizen or an eligible Non-Citizen o (As of right now, DACA and International Students are not eligible for HEERF II funds under 8 USC 1811(a) of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act).

• Complete a FAFSA with GCCC school code 001919.

Students who have not yet filed a 2020-2021 OR a 2021-2022 FAFSA are encouraged to immediately do so at www.studentaid.gov and should include GCCC’s school code (001919) on their application. Students who have previously completed a FAFSA but did not list GCCC’s school code should log into their FAFSA account and select “Make FAFSA Corrections” and enter in the code 001919 for Garden City Community College.

GCCC students who receive this aid will now have the option to apply the funds directly to their Spring 2021 balance. A refund will be processed if the account has a credit balance.

Any eligible GCCC student who has experienced financial hardship this semester is encouraged to apply for this emergency funding.

For more information or any questions about HEERF II/emergency grant funding or FAFSA, contact the Financial Aid office at 620-276-9519 or finaid@gcccks.edu