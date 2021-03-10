Garden City Fire Dept. Chief Bill Beaty resigns

Garden City Fire Department Chief Bill Beaty resigned his position, effective April 2, on Tuesday.

Beaty will be on leave until his last day.

Matt Allen, Garden City manager, thanked Beaty for his time in Garden City.

"We want to thank Bill for his service to the department and to Garden City, and we wish him well in his future personal and professional endeavors," he said.

Beaty was been employed by the Garden City Fire Department for a little over a year.

No timeline has yet been determined for the search of the next fire chief.

Allen said it's still too soon to know exactly what the process will be in looking for the next fire chief, but they will start putting together a plan.

In the interim, questions concerning Garden City Fire Department-related issues can be directed to the GCFD main phone number, 620-276-1140, or to Jennifer Cunningham, Garden City assistant city manager, at 620-276-1157 or jennifer.cunningham@gardencityks.us.