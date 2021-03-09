Blood drive dates approaching in area

Garden City Telegram

A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped. Today blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.

More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. In thanks for being a vital part of the organization’s lifesaving mission, all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood drives:

Garden City

March 22: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 205 N. Eighth St.

March 23: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 205 N. Eighth St.

Dodge City

March 29: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.

March 30: 7:45 a.m. - 1 p.m., Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.

Elkhart

March 25: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elkhart Church of the Nazarene, 365 Colorado St.

Lakin

March 25: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lakin High School, 407 N. Campbell St.

Syracuse

March 24: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Syracuse High School, 502 N. Main St.

Tribune

March 31: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., 4-H Building, 905 Ingalls Ave.

About blood donation

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.