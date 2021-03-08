GCPD investigates homicide

GCPD Release

On Sunday, March 7, at approximately 7 p.m., Garden City Police Department officers were dispatched to 1404 W. Fulton Apt. 4, in reference to a man shot in the head. Officers arrived on scene and located the man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by Finney County EMS to St. Catherine Hospital and later flown to Via Christi Hospital in Wichita where he died.

The man is identified as Victor Cabrera (32), of Garden City, according to the release.

This investigation is on-going.

The GCPD is requesting assistance from the community. If you witnessed this incident, or have information related to this incident, call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300, If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).