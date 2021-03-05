SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added four new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 5,989 as of Thursday, with an increase to 41 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individuals currently hospitalized as of Thursday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 10,565 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 36 cases pending as of Thursday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to 12 percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 11 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,592 as of Friday. Seward County added eight positive cases to its total of 3,790. Meade County increased by three cases as of Friday for a total of 495. while Grant County added two cases for a total of 928. Gray and Haskell Counties each added one case for totals of 553 and 408, respectively. Scott County also added one case for a total of 570. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 5,989

Ford - 5,592

Grant - 928

Gray - 553

Greeley - 101

Hamilton - 201

Haskell - 408

Kearny - 561

Lane - 124

Meade - 495

Morton - 254

Scott - 570

Seward - 3,790

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 547

Wichita Co. - 215

The state of Kansas has over 295,800 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.