School music concerts are scheduled this week

There will be a number of school music concerts scheduled during the week in Garden City Public Schools USD 457. Students will be given a limited number of tickets from the music director so family members can attend the concerts.

Kenneth Henderson Middle School will present a band concert at 6 p.m. on Monday. The concert will be held in the gymnasium, 2406 N. Fleming St.

Garden City High School will present a band concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The concert will be held in the auditorium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.

There will be a middle school orchestra concert at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The concert will be held in Clifford Hope Auditorium, 1412 N. Main St. Students will perform music they are preparing for the upcoming Middle School Music Festival.

Horace Good Middle School will present a band concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The concert will be held in Clifford Hope Auditorium, 1412 N. Main St.

Garden City High School will present a jazz band concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The concert will be held in the auditorium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.

Garden City High School will present an orchestra concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The concert will be held in the auditorium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd. This will be the “Pre-Contest” Concert where students will perform music they have been preparing for this year’s “virtual” contest.