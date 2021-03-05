Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

April Michelle Williams, 51, 209 S. Third St., was arrested at 4:32 p.m. on Feb. 25 on allegations of possession of a controlled substance; possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate a controlled substance.

Homero Ollarzabal-Rodriguez, 31, 1420 W. Campbell St., was arrested at 1:31 a.m. on Feb. 26 on allegations of criminal threat; driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Hector Enrique Sosa-Castro, 22, 4101 E. Highway 50, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. on Feb. 26 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol; vehicle liability insurance required.

Sandra Martinez, 29, 6080 Waterhole Dr., was arrested at 4:49 p.m. on Feb. 26 on allegations of forgery; bench warrant (3).

Norberto Chairez, 33, 1204 Old Manor St., was arrested at 9:53 p.m. on Feb. 26 on allegations of aggravated battery; domestic battery.

Manuel David Acevedo, 29, 212 Davis St., was arrested at 4:38 p.m. on Feb. 26 on allegations of possession of stolen property; driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Daniel Ray Burgett, 33, Pekin, Ill., was arrested at 9 a.m. on Feb. 25 on allegations of a probation violation.

Roberta Lynn Angelton, 30, 2615 N. Main St., was arrested at 2:13 p.m. on Feb. 25 on allegations of theft of property of services.

Luis Alberto Avila-Juarez, 33, 1309 N. Main St., was arrested at 7:33 p.m. on Feb. 26 on allegations of out of county arrest/warrant.

Antonio Te’Keith Green, 51, Conyers, Ga., was arrested at 5:28 a.m. on Feb. 28 on allegations of in-transit hold.

Jessica Lynn Means, 34, Phoenix, Ariz., was arrested at 5:28 p.m. on Feb. 28 on allegations of in-transit hold.

Kevin Diaz, 19, 1911 W. Maple St., was arrested at 10:59 a.m. on March 4 on allegations of rape; kidnapping; aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim; contributing to a child misconduct.