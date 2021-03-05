New Amur leopard at zoo

Garden City Telegram

A critically endangered Amur leopard now calls Lee Richardson Zoo home. Milo, a 1½-year-old male, arrived from Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, NY, in cooperation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for Amur leopards.

Milo has proven to be fairly shy so far. He communicates to the keepers off and on during the day with various vocalizations including hisses and soft growls. Milo is spending more time outside as he gets used to his new surroundings.

“We’re glad to play a role in the conservation of the Amur leopard by having Milo here and that we get to continue to share the story of his species with our community,” Zoo Director Kristi Newland said.

The Amur leopard, also known as the Far East leopard, is one of eight subspecies of leopards. It is native to the Russian Far East and northeast China. It is listed as Critically Endangered by the IUCN and is considered one of the world’s most endangered big cats. Habitat loss, being poached for their fur, and competition for the prey they eat threaten their survival.