3I Show to open March 18 in Dodge City

Garden City Telegram

DODGE CITY – Helping the 3i SHOW kick off its three-day event, American Legion Post 47 Honor Guard will participate in the Opening Ceremonies with a posting of the colors and a gun salute honoring all veterans. Veterans and their families, as well as active military service members, are invited to attend.

The Opening Ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 18 in the Special Events Arena on the dirt floor side of the Western State Bank Expo Center. For the safety of all attending, 3i SHOW staff asks that audience members in the arena stands not from the same household leave space in between to facilitate social distancing.

For information on the 2021 3i SHOW, scheduled for March 18-20, like and follow the 3i SHOW on Facebook and Twitter. Western Kansas Manufacturers Association (WKMA), sponsor of the annual 3i SHOW, may also be contacted directly toll-free at (877) 405-2883 or locally at (620) 227-8082. WKMA’s office is located at 1700 E. Wyatt Earp in Dodge City.