SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added one new positive confirmed COVID-19 case with an overall total of 5,985 as of Tuesday, with a decrease to 43 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are no individuals currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 10,522 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 53 cases pending as of Tuesday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to 12 percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw four new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,581 as of Wednesday. Seward County added six positive cases to its total of 3,782. Gray and Kearny Counties each added one case as of Wednesday for totals of 552 and 561. respectively. Stevens County also increased by one case for a total of 547. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 5,985

Ford - 5,581

Grant - 926

Gray - 552

Greeley - 101

Hamilton - 201

Haskell - 407

Kearny - 561

Lane - 124

Meade - 492

Morton - 254

Scott - 569

Seward - 3,782

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 547

Wichita Co. - 215

The state of Kansas has over 295,100 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.