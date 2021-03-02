Kansas Chamber announces 2021 leadership class

Garden City Telegram

TOPEKA - The Kansas Chamber has announced its 2021 Leadership Kansas class. Leadership Kansas, or LK, is a nationally recognized program focused on developing and motivating Kansas leaders from across the state.

Kansas Chamber President & CEO Alan Cobb said the Kansas Chamber is excited to welcome the newest Leadership Kansas class - one of the most diverse classes in the program's 42 year history.

"As one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership programs in the country, Leadership Kansas has a long history of fostering greater awareness and understanding of statewide economic, business, and political issues. The program helps develop our state leaders to make Kansas a stronger and more vibrant business engine," said Cobb.

Leadership Kansas received more than 600 nominations for the 2021 program. After a thorough and thoughtful application and selection process, the selection committee chose 42 individuals for the 2021 class. The committee and the Leadership Kansas Board of Advisors make every effort to ensure the class reflects the state in regard to geographic, ethnic, occupational, and gender diversity.

There are three individuals from southwest Kansas chosen for the class. They are Lona DuVall, Finney County Economic Development Corporation, Garden City; Elizabeth Gerber, High Plains Educational cooperative, Scott City; and Heather Jantz, MJE, LLC, Montezuma.

The program begins in April with an orientation session in Lawrence and ends with graduation in October after the completion of seven sessions. The other cities the 2021 class will visit for this year's program include Garden City, Overland Park, Olathe, Lenexa, Kansas City, KS, Leavenworth, Hays, Pittsburg, Hutchinson, Wichita, El Dorado, Manhattan, and Topeka.

Throughout the six-month program, the class interacts with a variety of experts and community leaders through three-day educational training sessions. The diverse discussion topics include business, education, agriculture, public policy, societal health, economic development, and government.

"Participants in the Leadership Kansas program contribute their unique backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives to the LK program. They receive once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to meet the business and government leaders of Kansas, who help them become better leaders in their businesses and communities," said Stan Rasmussen, LK Board of Advisors Chairman (Class of 2007)

Leadership Kansas has more than 1,400 alumni. Jeff Chapman (Class of 2012) serves as the Executive Director of the Leadership Kansas Program.