SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added three new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 5,982 as of Friday, with an increase to 52 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are no individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 10,479 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 48 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to seven percent.

No new case numbers for Monday in Finney County were available from the Finney County Health Department by press time.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw eight new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,577 as of Monday. Seward County added two positive cases to its total of 3,776. Hamilton County increased by two cases as of Monday for a total of 201. Greeley and Morton Counties each added one cases for totals of 102 and 254, respectively. Wichita County also added one case for a total of 215. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 5,982

Ford - 5,577

Grant - 926

Gray - 551

Greeley - 102

Hamilton - 201

Haskell - 407

Kearny - 560

Lane - 124

Meade - 493

Morton - 254

Scott - 569

Seward - 3,776

Stanton - 184

Stevens - 546

Wichita Co. - 215

The state of Kansas has over 294,300 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.