Museum programs focus on 1918 pandemic

Garden City Telegram

The Finney County Historical Society will offer another pair of free evening and noon-hour history programs for the public in March as part of the History at High Noon and Evening at the Museum series in Garden City.

Winter-spring sessions for 2021 are taking place with socially-distanced seating and additional COVID-19 precautions. Each is scheduled in the Mary Regan Conference Room of the Finney County Museum, 403 S. Fourth Street in Garden City’s Finnup Park, with access via the north entrance.

Programs are sponsored by the Southern Council of the AT&T Pioneers. Up next is “Influenza 1918,” set for noon March 10 and 7 p.m. March 16. Rather than hosting a live speaker this time, the museum is sharing a 60-minute PBS documentary that chronicles what is still termed “the worst pandemic in American history.

The program was produced in 1998 as part of the PBS “American Experience” program series, and is still drawing favorable reviews for the insight it provides on today’s Coronavirus pandemic. Written by Ken Chowder, the documentary uses video, photographs and extensive information narrated by David McCullough and Linda Hunt.

For COVID safety, the museum is spacing out audience seating for social distancing and limiting attendance to approximately 40. Local mask ordinances will apply and free masks will be available. Coffee and tea will be provided but other food is discouraged. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance.

Previous presentations this season have included “1921: The Year That Was,” in January; and the story of Garden City’s Calkins Hall and Sabine Hall in February. “The 200th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail” is scheduled at noon April 14 and 7 p.m. April 20.

Information is available by contacting the museum at 620-272-3664.