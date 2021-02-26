USD 457 to celebrate Read Across America

Garden City Telegram

Garden City Public Schools will be celebrating Read Across America from March 1-5 to promote reading and adult involvement in the education of our community's students. Students will join millions of their peers across the country to celebrate the National Education Association's (NEA) Read Across America Day on Tuesday.

The mayor of Garden City, Roy Cessna, will be at Alta Brown Elementary School, 1110 East Pine Street, at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday to read a proclamation designating the day as Read Across America Day in Garden City.

Read Across America Day, the nation’s largest celebration of reading, expects more than 45 million readers, both young and old, to pick up a book and read during the day.