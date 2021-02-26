Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alfredo Ramirez, 19, 1214 Gibson St., was arrested at 7:34 p.m. on Feb. 12 on allegations of distribution of a certain stimulant; out of county arrest/warrant.

Octavio Robles-Romero, 33, 101 Sharecropper Rd, Holcomb, was arrested at 5:21 p.m. on Feb. 14 on allegations of stalking; violation of protection order.

Nicole Rae Kiesel, 34, 1509 W. Mary St., was arrested at 10:24 a.m. on Feb. 18 on allegations of out of county arrest/warrant (2); driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Sabrina Fay Stingley, 34, 2303 N. Campus Dr., was arrested at 7:02 a.m. on Feb. 19 on allegations of use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; domestic battery; bond revocation.

Jade Katherine Simmons, 28, 603 E. Maple St., was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 on allegations of identity theft.

Victor Manuel Cabrera-Adams, 32, Salina, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. on Feb. 24 on allegations of interference with a law enforcement officer; out of county arrest/warrant.

Gregorio Gonzalez Jr., 30, 1312 W. Fulton St., was arrested a 1:10 p.m. on Feb. 24 on allegations of interference with a law enforcement officer; possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; probation violation.

Thomas Miles Irwin, 38, 1011 N. Third St., was arrested at 3:42 a.m. on Feb. 25 on allegations of stalking (2).

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Michael Lee Herrera, 30, Rocky Ford, Colo., was arrested at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 on allegations of probation violation; bench warrant.

Devon Ray Limas, 21, 23-4 Yosemite Pkway, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. on Feb. 22 on allegations of forgery; theft of property or services.

Salvador Enrique Castillo, 47, 4001 Wildwood Dr., was arrested at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 on allegations of aggravated battery; domestic battery.

Junior Isauro Recendez, 25, 407 N. Henderson Rd., Holcomb, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. on Feb. 22 on allegations of criminal threat against a law enforcement officer; aggravated endangering a child; aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer; interference with a law enforcement officer; aggravated assault; domestic battery.

Hayley Quinn Anderson, 24, 2802 Squire Pl., was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 on allegations of aggravated assault; aggravated burglary; criminal damage to property; domestic battery.

Ty James Morrison, 37, Wichita, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 24 on allegations of criminal threat; aggravated battery; domestic battery.

Alexandra Desiree Roberts, 25, 100 Kristi Ln, Holcomb, was arrested at 6:25 p.m. on Feb. 24 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; bench warrant.

Adrian Diaz, 43, transient, was arrested at 1:47 a.m. on Feb. 25 on allegations of aggravated domestic battery.

KANSAS HIGHWAY PATROL

Julian Sanchez, 20, 4101 E. US Highway 50, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 19 on allegations of aggravated battery; driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; driving while suspended.