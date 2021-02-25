Knobbe named LRZ deputy director

Garden City Telegram

Lee Richardson Zoo has a new deputy director. After a nationwide search, Joe Knobbe was hired to fill this key leadership role at the zoo.

“Joe stands out as someone whose years of experience in the zoo field and whose drive can help Lee Richardson Zoo continue to pursue its mission of public engagement, conservation, education, and providing quality care for the animals at the zoo. We’re very glad to have him as part of our team,” Zoo Director Kristi Newland said.

Knobbe has been engaged in the zoo field for 35 years and previously worked at the San Francisco Zoo and at the St. Louis Zoo. He’s taken an active role in conservation and the leadership of several animal management programs through the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA). He has mentored many zoo professionals and participated in a number of zoo construction projects over the years. Knobbe assumed his duties at Lee Richardson Zoo on Feb. 1.