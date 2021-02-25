Ag scholarship program begins

Garden City Telegram

American Implement and Western State Bank announce they’ve joined forces to create a new scholarship program for western Kansas area high school seniors. The program, titled Ag Future Scholarships, will provide a total of 10 $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors graduating in Spring 2021, who intend to pursue an Ag-related program or degree at a university, community college or technical school.

“The agricultural industry, especially in western Kansas & southeast Colorado, is vital to our communities,” American Implement Marketing Director Kelley Baker said. “We believe in neighbors helping neighbors, which is why we teamed up with Western State Bank to create this opportunity for area families.”

To qualify for the scholarship, students must have a minimum of a 3.0 grade point average, reside in a qualifying western Kansas or eastern Colorado counties, and intend to pursue an Ag-related program. Additional factors such as grades, letters of recommendation, community involvement and participation in extracurricular activities will also be considered. The deadline to apply is April 15, and recipients will be contacted and announced on May 1.

For more information about the scholarships and how to apply, visit wsbks.com/AgFutureScholarships or americanimplement.com/about-us/ag-future-scholarship-program.