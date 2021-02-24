SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added zero new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 5,977 as of Tuesday, with a decrease to 62 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, and there has been a total to 48 deaths. A total of 10,404 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 36 cases pending as of Tuesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to seven percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 10 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,562 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 11 positive cases to its total of 3,772. Meade County increased by three cases as of Monday for a total of 491. Kearny and Morton Counties each added one case for totals of 559 and 253, respectively. Scott County also added one case for a total of 569. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 5,977

Ford - 5,562

Grant - 924

Gray - 551

Greeley - 101

Hamilton - 199

Haskell - 407

Kearny - 559

Lane - 124

Meade - 491

Morton - 253

Scott - 569

Seward - 3,772

Stanton - 182

Stevens - 546

Wichita Co. - 214

The state of Kansas has over 292.800 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.