Governor touts technical training in GCCC visit

GCCC Information Services

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a proclamation declaring February as Career and Technical Education (CTE) month during a visit to the Garden City Community College campus on Tuesday.

The visit began with a campus tour, highlighting two of GCCC’s technical programs. Dr. Clint Alexander, Animal Science Instructor/Meat Judging Coach, demonstrated equipment in the GCCC Meat Lab and shared details of the program including processing, fabrication, and packaging of meat products with the Governor and her team.

The next program to be highlighted was one of GCCC’s newest, Industrial Machine Mechanic. Cory French, Industrial Maintenance Instructor, discussed the training partnerships which allow GCCC to offer machine-specific learning to local industry partners’ employees. He elaborated on the immediate impact and benefits that technical education has on the Kansas workforce.

After the tour, Patsy Zeller, Director of Nursing, shared accolades of the GCCC nursing program. Dr. Ryan Ruda, GCCC President, echoed those accolades and shared praise for the education taught by the expert GCCC CTE faculty. “The significance of technical education is far-reaching, not only in a student’s education but in the impact specialized career training has on our community.” Dr. Ruda said. “GCCC’s mission is easily accomplished by our technical education programs, which provide valuable skills and industry-specific knowledge”.

Governor Laura Kelly then spoke about the significance of technical and career training.

“Here in Kansas, our colleges and universities play an essential role in our state’s continued success. They take a dynamic approach in driving, innovating, and creating jobs for the next generation.” She discussed the need for workers trained in essential front-line careers and technical education. Governor Kelly stated that GCCC provides career and technical education training which prepares students for immediate readiness to enter the Kansas workforce.