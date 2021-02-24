GCHS art students receive awards

Garden City Telegram

Garden City High School art students recently received word on how they ranked in the second annual Garden City Community College Mercer Gallery Art Show that took place Dec. 21 through Feb. 5. The show was juried by GCCC art students.

GCHS winners include:

Best in Show was Rubi Ruiz with an untitled piece.

In the Digital Category: Jayson Resendiz took first place with “Mutant”; Jayson Resendiz took second place with “Puffs”, and Tristan Clark took third with “Headstone Specturs”.

In the 3D Sculpture category: Cecelia Vazquez-Paredes took first place with “Cupid”; Laura Paredes took second place with “The Nightmare”; and Adeline Baca-Lira finished third with an untitled piece.

In the drawing category: Cecilia Vasquez-Paredes took first place with “Let’s be Buddies”; Ashley Kingston finished in second with an untitled piece,\; and Aurora Gerber took third place with an untitled piece.

In the painting category: Soe Mya took first place with an untitled piece; Abigail Aguilar took second place with an untitled piece; and Paola Ramos took third place with “Nina”.

Honorable mentions include: Dao Tang with “Vacation”; Samantha Moreno with “Chernobyl Olympics”; Cecilia Vazquez-Paredes with “Vincent”; Abigail Aguilar with untitled (hands); Lillyanna Gallegos with “Deep Blue”; and Macayle (Avery) Sater with an untitled piece.

Garden City High School art teachers are: Josh Greenberg, Kaitlin Kruse, Sandra Naeve, and Candace Waltz.