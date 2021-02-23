SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added six new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 5,977 as of Monday, with a decrease to 73 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 48 deaths. A total of 10,389 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 37 cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to seven percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw nine new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,552 as of Monday. Seward County added two positive cases to its total of 3,761. Kearny County increased by three cases as of Monday with a total of 558 while Meade County added two cases for a total of 488. Grant and Gray Counties each added one case for totals of 924 and 551 respectively. Stanton County also added one case for a total of 182. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 5,977

Ford - 5,552

Grant - 924

Gray - 551

Greeley - 101

Hamilton - 199

Haskell - 407

Kearny - 558

Lane - 124

Meade - 488

Morton - 252

Scott - 568

Seward - 3,761

Stanton - 182

Stevens - 546

Wichita Co. - 215

The state of Kansas has over 291,700 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.