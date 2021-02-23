Enrollment now open for Citizens Academy 2021

Garden City Telegram

The City of Garden City Citizens Academy will begin March 25 and finish on May 13. Interested residents are invited to take part and learn more about the role the City plays in their everyday lives.

Citizens Academy is an excellent opportunity for residents to get a behind-the-scenes look at local government and its services. It allows anyone who has ever wondered what the City does on a daily basis to find out and learn more.

Citizens Academy is a free, eight-week course for area residents. Classes will be held once per week at various City facilities. It is led by City staff and will include tours of facilities, as well as group activities. Space will be set up to allow for social distancing. Masks will be available for any participants that do not have a mask for the session.

Those interested may apply until March 8. Information and application forms are available on the City’s website, www.garden-city.org/citizensacademy, or by calling 620-276- 1166.