USD 457 parent teacher conferences this week

There will be no school for students in Garden City Public Schools USD 457 on Thursday, Feb. 25, and Friday, Feb. 26, for parent teacher conferences. School will be back in session on Monday, March 1. A number of schools in the district will start conferences earlier in the week.

Parents will learn how their children are doing in their classes and if changes are needed to improve academic achievement. Parents are encouraged to bring any questions or concerns to discuss with the teacher.

Conference times include:

Alta Brown Elementary School

12:20 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25

Abe Hubert Elementary School

12 p.m. - 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25

Buffalo Jones Elementary School

4:10 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24

8 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25

Edith Scheuerman Elementary School

12 p.m. - 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25

Florence Wilson Elementary School

4:10 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23

8 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25

Garfield Early Childhood Center

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24

11 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25

Georgia Matthews Elementary School

12 p.m. - 6:40 p.m. Thursday, February 25

Gertrude Walker Elementary School

4:10 p.m. – 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24

8 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25

Jennie Barker Elementary School

12 p.m. – 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25

Jennie Wilson Elementary School

12 p.m. – 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25

Plymell Elementary School

12 p.m. - 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25

Victor Ornelas Elementary School

12 p.m. - 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25

Bernadine Sitts Intermediate Center

4:05 p.m. – 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24

8 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25

Charles Stones Intermediate Center

4:05 p.m. – 7:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22

8 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25

Horace J. Good Middle School

3:20 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23

8 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25

Kenneth Henderson Middle School

3:15 p.m. – 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24

7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 25

Garden City Alternate Education Center

3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23

7:30 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25

Garden City High School

12 p.m. - 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25