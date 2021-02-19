SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 10 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 5,971 as of Friday, with a decrease to 78 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 48 deaths. A total of 10,356 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 80 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to 11 percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 10 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,543 as of Friday. Seward County added three positive cases to its total of 3,759. Kearny and Morton Counties each increased by three cases as of Friday for totals of 555 an 252, respectively. Meade County added two cases for a total of 486. Grant and Wichita Counties each added one case for totals of 923 and 215. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 5,971

Ford - 5,543

Grant - 923

Gray - 550

Greeley - 101

Hamilton - 199

Haskell - 407

Kearny - 555

Lane - 124

Meade - 486

Morton - 252

Scott - 568

Seward - 3,759

Stanton - 181

Stevens - 546

Wichita Co. - 215

The state of Kansas has over 290,800 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.