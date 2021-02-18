Two GCCC students named to state academic team

Garden City Telegram

Garden City Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society will honor two students during the annual All-Kansas Academic Team virtual ceremony on March 3.

Alpha Xi Upsilon, Garden City Community College’s chapter of the society, will honor members Deborah Medina-Escalera and Lauren Jones with a medal, certificate, and a $300 scholarship for Spring 2021 at GCCC. The All-Kansas Academic Team honor also guarantees both MedinaEscalera and Jones a minimum of a $1000 scholarship to be applied toward their education at one of the six Regents Universities, Washburn University, or one of several private colleges in Kansas.

Fifty students have been named to the All-Kansas Academic Team for community colleges. Students from Kansas two-year colleges have been named to this year’s team in recognition of academic achievement, leadership, and community service.

The Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, the Kansas Association of Community College Trustees, and the presidents of the state’s community colleges sponsor the All-Kansas Academic team. Students were nominated by their respective college and are now eligible for the All-USA Academic Team.

Deborah Medina-Escalera is a Nursing major with a 3.7 GPA. Deborah is from Garden City, and is the daughter of Antonio Medina-Torres and Margarita Medina-Escalera. She plans to attend the Garden City Community College Nursing program. She is an executive officer of Phi Theta Kappa, Student Government Association Secretary, an SSS Tutor, a Writing Center Tutor, and a member of the Collegiate Quiz Bowl team.

Lauren Jones is a Communication Sciences and Disorders major with a 4.0 GPA. Lauren is from Holcomb, and her parents are Matthew and Jennifer Jones. Lauren plans to transfer to Kansas State University. She is an executive officer of Phi Theta Kappa, an Admissions Ambassador, and participates in the GCCC Choir.

Phi Theta Kappa is the national honor society of the two-year college. Students must have at least a 3.5GPA or better to be accepted to the organization. The purpose of Phi Theta Kappa is the promotion of scholarship, the development of leadership and service, and the cultivation of fellowship among qualified students. For more information about Phi Theta Kappa, visit www.ptk.org. For more information about Alpha Xi Upsilon, contact GCCC PTK sponsors Winsom Lamb at winsom.lamb@gcccks.edu or Lachele Greathouse at lachele.greathouse@gcccks.edu.