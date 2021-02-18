SWKS COVID-19 update

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added 12 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 5,958 as of Wednesday, with an increase to 80 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 48 deaths. A total of 10,289 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 60 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to 11 percent.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.”

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw seven new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 5,533 as of Wednesday. Seward County added three positive cases to its total of 3,756. Morton County increased by 10 cases as of Wednesday for a total of 249. Stevens County added two cases for a total of 546 while Haskell County added one was for a total of 407. Meade and Scott Counties each added one case for totals of 484 and 567, respectively. Wichita County also added on case for a total of 214. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 5,958

Ford - 5,533

Grant - 922

Gray - 550

Greeley - 101

Hamilton - 199

Haskell - 407

Kearny - 552

Lane - 124

Meade - 484

Morton - 249

Scott - 567

Seward - 3,756

Stanton - 181

Stevens - 546

Wichita Co. - 214

The state of Kansas has over 288,700 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.