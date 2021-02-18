GCCC Campus Closet receives grant

Garden City Telegram

Garden City Community College has been awarded a $5,000 grant from Lewis Toyota of Garden City to be used in support of GCCC’s Campus Closet, a service which offers items of need to students free of charge.

The Campus Closet, located in the Academic Building, provides students with needed items, such as personal and oral hygiene items, household goods, food, school supplies and more. This service is provided by GCCC employees and supported by Phi Theta Kappa, as part of the chapter’s Service and Leadership Hallmarks.

“The goal of the GCCC Campus Closet is to help our students in need. We know that when students are clean, well fed, and feel safe, they are able to excel in and out of the classroom.” said Tammy Hutcheson, Social Science Instructor and Campus Closet Founder. “We strive to guide our students to meet the mission of GCCC, which is about producing positive contributing citizens. And we are so grateful for the support from Lewis Toyota of Garden City in achieving this goal.”

The $5000 grant was made possible through the Toyota Dealership Association Grassroot Marketing campaign. The grant money will help fund additional supplies and storage solutions to improve the Campus Closet’s offerings to GCCC students.