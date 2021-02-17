Finney County adds to vaccine eligibility

FCHD release

As the state continues to move through Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination, Finney County has opened up additional vaccination eligibility.

Appointments are currently open to individuals who live or work in Finney County in the following population groups:

• People aged 55-64 who are medically compromised

• Postal Services (USPS, UPS, FedEx, etc.)

• Transportation (airport, City Link, taxi)

• City/County/State employees

• Licensed Daycare providers (must present state license and identification)

• People aged 65 and older

• Licensed clergy • First responders (law enforcement, firefighters, corrections)

• Those from Phase 1 not yet vaccinated (healthcare personnel; long-term care facility employees and residents) Faculty and staff from USD 457, USD 363, private schools, and Garden City Community College (GCCC) will be vaccinated February 18-19. Vaccinations for these individuals have been coordinated within the organizations. If you are employed by one of these organizations, please contact your supervisor with questions regarding the distribution of your vaccine.

Please go to www.finneycounty.org/COVIDHub to schedule your appointment through email, phone, or an online enrollment form.

Eligibility updates will be announced through social media, our website, and through local media.

Although we expect vaccination availability and distribution to continue to increase, please continue to take preventative actions to protect yourself and our community. Widespread vaccination will take time and we must remain diligent.

Practice social distancing and stay six feet away from other people. Wear a face mask in public spaces. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and regularly sanitize frequently used items.