Citizenship ceremony Friday in Wichita

WICHITA – U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court of Kansas will welcome 40 new U.S. citizens a ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at Wichita State University’s Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex’s Lowe Auditorium, 5015 E. 29 St. North.

District Judge Eric Melgren will preside, and a clerk of the court will administer the Oath of Allegiance.

The citizenship candidates originate from 16 countries: Canada, Cuba, Burma, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Fuji, Guatemala, Haiti, India, Iraq, Mexico, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Rwanda, Somalia, Syria and Vietnam.

The citizenship candidates live in Copeland, Dodge City, Garden City, Goddard, Greensburg, Hays, South Hutchinson, Liberal, Montezuma, Park City, Salina, Ulysses, and Wichita.

The League of Women Voters will accept voter registration cards outside after the ceremony.

USCIS encourages new U.S. citizens and their families and friends to share their naturalization photos on social media using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.

USCIS naturalized approximately 625,000 people in fiscal year 2020. More than seven million people have applied online for immigration benefits.