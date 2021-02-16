No school Wednesday for USD 457

Garden City Telegram

There will be no school for Garden City Public Schools USD 457 on Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to extreme weather conditions, the potential for interruptions in utility services, and the potential for disruptions of our school buses in getting students to school in a safe manner.

This includes both remote and face-to-face learner students.

Extracurricular activities will also be canceled.

District offices and facilities will be open with regular business hours on Wednesday.

Students in the district will also have no school on Thursday and Friday for a scheduled teacher inservice on Thursday and a teacher morning workday on Friday.