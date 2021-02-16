No school Thursday, Friday for USD 457

By The Telegram staff

Garden City USD 457 students will have a short time in class this week, as Monday and Tuesday were days off due to cold weather conditions, then there will be no school on Thursday or Friday.

Thursday, Feb. 18, is a scheduled teacher inservice, and on Friday, Feb. 19, for a teacher workday in the morning.

The district offices and facilities will be open with regular business hours on both days.

Classes will be back in session on Monday, Feb. 22.