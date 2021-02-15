Satanta High School captures fifth State Scholars’ Bowl title

Garden City Telegram

Satanta High School's scholar's bowl team recently won the 1A Division 1 State Scholar's Bowl title.

The team captured the title at the KSHSAA tournament hosted by Satanta High School on Feb. 13 with an undefeated record of 9-0.

The 2021 victory marks the school's fifth consecutive state title, with the first win in 2017 and its seventh overall state title. Additionally, it is also home to three runner-up state titles (2012, 2015 and 2016).

Satanta has appeared at the state meet 12 consecutive times under coach Ryan Burrows, who is assisted by Joyce Apsley.

The team consists of seniors Ella Burrows, Jody Zimmerman, Abbigail Purcell, Sicily Jackson and freshmen Braden Hoskinson and Nohemi Miramontes.

Ella Burrows is sad her participation in Scholar's Bowl is over, but is glad to have participated.

"It’s hard to believe that my time in Scholars’ Bowl is over," she said. "I am so thankful for all the memories I have made and for the opportunity to represent Satanta, its schools, and teachers who have helped us achieve this goal."

To qualify for the state tournament, the team won a six-team regional tournament at Minneola High School where the following teams met: Satanta, Meade, Minneola, South Gray, Kiowa County, and Bucklin.

Eight other 1A Div. I regional champions qualified for state at their respective regionals across the state. These teams included the following regional champions: Cair Paravel of Topeka, Rock Hills, Oswego, Fairfield, Hodgeman County, Madison, and Thunder Ridge.

Satanta swept pool play with a record of 7-0, defeating Fairfield (70-10), Cair Paravel (60-50), Hodgeman County (100-20), Oswego (100-10), Thunder Ridge (90-20), Rock Hills (110-10), and Madison (75-10). In the semifinal round, Satanta bested Rock Hills (70-15) before meeting Cair Paravel for the final round. They defeated Cair Paravel to capture the state championship (55-50).